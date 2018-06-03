Scavenger Hunt
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
Participants will solve the riddles and unlock the mysteries in this unforgettable tour of the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, inside and out. Visitors will search for some of the most mysterious symbols, architectural details, objects, and history, and find the clues, which will often be hidden in plain sight. Participants will need to bring their A-Game and power of observation to win the top prize! Children must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.
Sunday, 03 June, 2018
Contact:Susan Gilgore
Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$5
