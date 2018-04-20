April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Cosmic Abstracts” featuring the otherworldly art of New York painter, Charles Gulbrandsen. His exhibit runs April 3 - 28. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Friday, 20 April, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 03 April, 2018
- Wednesday, 04 April, 2018
- Thursday, 05 April, 2018
- Friday, 06 April, 2018
- Saturday, 07 April, 2018
Contact:Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.