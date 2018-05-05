10th Annual Ron's Run for the Roses Charity Gala

Enjoy an elegant afternoon of fun, food, cocktails, Derby-style fashion, equestrian events, live and silent auctions and the viewing of the Kentucky Derby live on a big screen! The annual Ron's Run for the Roses gala is the signature event of the Ron Foley Foundation that is dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer. The mission of the nonprofit organization is to promote public awareness, provide financial aid to pancreatic cancer patients through Ron’s Rescue, and fund medical research leading to improved diagnosis, more effective treatment and a cure. Sponsored by New Country Motor Cars of Hartford.