10th Annual Ron's Run for the Roses Charity Gala
Enjoy an elegant afternoon of fun, food, cocktails, Derby-style fashion, equestrian events, live and silent auctions and the viewing of the Kentucky Derby live on a big screen! The annual Ron's Run for the Roses gala is the signature event of the Ron Foley Foundation that is dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer. The mission of the nonprofit organization is to promote public awareness, provide financial aid to pancreatic cancer patients through Ron’s Rescue, and fund medical research leading to improved diagnosis, more effective treatment and a cure. Sponsored by New Country Motor Cars of Hartford.
Saturday, 05 May, 2018
Contact:Jennifer Loughran
Phone: 860-521-0500
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$125-$200
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.