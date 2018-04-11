Pequot Presents: The Oscars The Shape of Water

Bring your own refreshments and enjoy the 2018 Oscar-nominated films at Pequot Library. Matinée screening. General seating. No reservation required. Free and open to the public.

Best Picture Winner: The Shape of Water (R*, 2 hr 3 min)

Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works as a cleaning lady in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab's classified secret -- a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. As Elisa develops a unique bond with her new friend, she soon learns that its fate and very survival lies in the hands of a hostile government agent and a marine biologist.

*Rated R for sexual content, graphic nudity, violence and language



Additional Evening Screening 7-9pm

Tuesday, April 17: The Shape Of Water (R, 2 hr 3 min)

Additional Afternoon Matinee Screenings 3:30pm

Wednesday, April 18: Lady Bird (R, 1hr 34 min)

Wednesday, April 25: The Post (PG-13, 1hr 56min)

Wednesday, May 2: Call Me by Your Name (R, 2hr 2min)

Wednesday, May 9: Phantom Thread (R, 2hr 10min)

Wednesday, May 16: Get Out (R, 1hr 44min)