Emerging Artists Concert: Julian Shively, Cellists

Support your local artists! Pequot Library is proud to partner with Music for Youth in this concert series. Each artist is an emerging and extraordinary talent who is either attending a music conservatory program or in the process of applying. Pequot Library is proud to offer these world-class musicians a stage to showcase their talents to the local community. Artists for the 2018 series will be selected from the finalists of the Music for Youth Marianne Liberatore Scholarship Competition. Free and open to the public. No registration required. Light refreshments served.

About the Artist:

Julian Shively started piano lessons at age 4 and cello at 5½. After years of classical piano playing and studying with Erika Schroth in New Haven, Julian has turned his focus to jazz and is currently studying with Rex Cadwallader. He is studying cello with Philip Boulanger. Julian serves as principal cellist in the Principal Orchestra of the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras. He also plays in a string quartet coached by Asya Meshberg in Darien and pursues his passion for chamber music at a number of music festivals during the summer months. He is a senior at Trumbull High School and wishes to pursue a dual degree in music and the sciences. The highlights of Julian’s musical achievements include solo/concerto opportunities with Danbury Symphony (2012, 2014), Greater New Haven Youth Ensembles (2013), Greater Bridgeport Symphony (2016), Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras (2016), Hamden Symphony (2017), and American Chamber Orchestra (2017).