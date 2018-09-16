Old-Fashioned Flea Market
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
Flea Market shoppers looking for bargains and treasures might have that opportunity at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Old-Fashioned Flea Market where more than 80 vendors will be offering a variety of items including antiques, repurposed furniture, collectibles, jewelry, specialty foods, crafts, household items, clothing, and toys. The Museum will be open for $5 mini-tours and feature a White Elephant table where visitors can shop for rare finds. Trendy food trucks will serve edibles to satisfy all palates, while a classic and antique car show will entertain shoppers of all ages.
Sunday, 16 September, 2018
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 2038389799
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.