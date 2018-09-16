Flea Market shoppers looking for bargains and treasures might have that opportunity at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Old-Fashioned Flea Market where more than 80 vendors will be offering a variety of items including antiques, repurposed furniture, collectibles, jewelry, specialty foods, crafts, household items, clothing, and toys. The Museum will be open for $5 mini-tours and feature a White Elephant table where visitors can shop for rare finds. Trendy food trucks will serve edibles to satisfy all palates, while a classic and antique car show will entertain shoppers of all ages.