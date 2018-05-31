Fairfield County's Advocacy Day
Description:
Learn how to elevate your voice and views to create change! Held in partnership with Grace Farms Foundation. Nonprofit staff and board members are invited to join us for Fairfield County’s Advocacy Day to:
- Boost your advocacy skills
- Hear success stories from local nonprofits
- Build your network
For more information, please visit: https://fccfoundation.org/event/fairfield-countys-advocacy-day/
Thursday, 31 May, 2018
Contact:mflores@fccfoundation.org
Cost:35
