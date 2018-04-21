Stamford Symphony Presents: Tchaikovsky & Saint-Saens

April 21, 2018 at 8 pm & April 22 at 3 pm

Experience trailblazing female talent at the April concerts featuring Guest Conductor Rei Hotoda, Composer Vivian Fung and Pianist Cecile Licad.

Fung String Sonfonietta

Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 in E minor

LEARN MORE: FREE Behind the Baton lecture one hour pre-concert with our guest conductor.

JUST FOR KIDS: FREE interactive MusiKids program Sunday at 2pm

Tickets start at $25. Kinds under 18 FREE on Sunday with accompanying adult.

Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford

CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or www.stamfordsymphony.org

*****The Stamford Symphony aspires to build a lifelong appreciation and enjoyment of classical music among all populations of Fairfield County. It fulfills this mission through passionate, professional performances of the highest caliber, diverse and innovative programming, and inspiring educational initiatives. The orchestra is an ensemble of professional musicians from the tri-state area.