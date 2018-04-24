Spring Home School Day: Air & Water

Tuesday, April 24, 10:30 am - 3 pm

For ages 5-10. We'll tackle the other two elements for our Spring Home School Day! Discover the ecology of our vernal pools, explore the power of air in our wind lab, launch stomp rockets into the air, and investigate the ecology of a watershed. Limited enrollment for small group experience; prepayment is required. No charge for teachers/chaperones and non-participating siblings. A group lunch will allow for home schoolers to meet each other and exchange ideas. To register, please contact Devan Shulby at dshulby@stamfordmuseum.org or 203-977-6540. Members: $15/child | Non-Members: $15/child.

For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521

