Day to Night Gala Preview
Fairfield Museum & History Center
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT 06824
Fairfield, CT 06824
Website: Click to Visit
Be among the first to see Jennings Beach, Fairfield, Day to Night and tour Stephen Wilkes’ extraordinary Day to Night works. Enjoy Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Matt Storch of Match Restaurant, Match Burger Lobster and NOM EEZ. Live music by Chris Coogan.
JENNINGS BEACH, FAIRFIELD, DAY TO NIGHT is a large-scale photograph created by acclaimed photographer Stephen Wilkes of Westport. In one photograph, shot in August 2017, Wilkes captured life along Fairfield’s beloved beachfront.
Saturday, 28 April, 2018
Contact:Visitor Services Manager
Phone: 2032591598
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$150-500
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.