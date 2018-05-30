Kizomba Drop-In Class
If you've always wanted to learn this dance, or just want to improve your Kizomba styling, this drop in class is just for you. Bob will get you dancing this sensual dance with basic patterns and styling. Each week will reinforce basics, and present new moves and styling. Beginners welcome... but more advanced dancers are welcome to join us too!
NO PARTNER REQUIRED!!
Wednesday, 30 May, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Wednesday, 25 April, 2018
- Wednesday, 02 May, 2018
- Wednesday, 09 May, 2018
- Wednesday, 16 May, 2018
- Wednesday, 23 May, 2018
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$18
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 05/30/2018
