Travel with the Victorians Gala
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
This Gala will feature Silent and Live auctions, a black-tie dinner, exhibit previews, and a special presentation by globe trotter and renowned travel historian Tony Perrottet, a contributing writer to numerous national and international publications including: Smithsonian Magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Condé Nast Traveler, Esquire, Outside, Afar, and the London Sunday Times. Perrottet is the author of five books and his travel stories have been translated into a dozen languages and widely anthologized, having been selected six times for the Best American Travel Writing series. He is also a regular television guest on the History Channel, where he has spoken about everything from the Crusades to the birth of disco.
Saturday, 13 October, 2018
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 203-838-9799
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$200
