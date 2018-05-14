FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Greenwich Art Society • April 1, 2018

The Greenwich Art Society Presents, Om Prakash,

Sixty Years of Abstraction

The Greenwich Art Society proudly presents works from the OPAL Collection, a major exhibition comprised of artwork by Om Prakash (Sharma.) The show takes place at The Greenwich Art Society Gallery on the 2nd floor at Greenwich Art Center from May 6, 2018 thru May 30, 2018. There will be a public reception on Sunday, May 6 from 1:00pm-3:30pm.

For more than sixty years, renowned Indian artist and teacher Om Prakash (Sharma) has created abstract paintings drawn from both the timeless visual culture of Indian imagery and more recent developments in modern art. Om Prakash: Selected Works from the OPAL Collection is the artist’s 59th solo exhibition and 10th monographic show in the United States.

While attending Columbia on Fulbright in the 1960s, Om Prakash befriended and engaged in conversations and discourse with Mark Rothko and other prominent members of the New York art scene. In addition to painting, Professor Om Prakash has dedicated much of his life to teaching, most notably as the Principal of the College of Art in New Delhi.

At the age of 85, Om continues to paint daily. All the works in this exhibition are new and created between 2008-2016. Many of these were included in his recent solo exhibition at the Marin County Foundation in San Francisco.

