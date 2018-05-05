Event calendar brought to you by

Stamford Symphony Presents: World Stage Recital - Stephen Hough, pianist

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

Program: Program Highlights:

Debussy Clair de Lune (Suite Bergamasque)

Debussy Images Bk II

Schumann Fantasie op. 17

Debussy La terrasse des audiences au clair de lune (Préludes Bk II)

Debussy Images Bk I

Beethoven Sonata in F minor op. 57, Appassionata

 “A virtuoso who begins where others leave off” is how Stephen Hough was described by the Washington Post.  Mr. Hough is commended for his mastery of the instrument along with an individual and inquisitive mind which has earned him a multitude of prestigious awards and a long-standing international following.

 Stamford’s Palace Theatre 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford, Ct.

$25.00 - $76.00

CALL FOR BEST SEATS 203 325-4466 or http://www.stamfordsymphony.org

Saturday, 05 May, 2018

Contact:

Karine Jeanneret

Phone: 203 325 1407 x 14
