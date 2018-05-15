Making Her Story: Carolyn Miles, CEO of Saving the Children
She went from the corporate world to saving the world's children. Come hear Carolyn Miles' story. She's now leading Save The Children, and has already doubled the number of children reached with programs for nutrition, health and education.
What's it like to leave the "corporate world" for important non-profit work? Come hear Carolyn Miles' answers in an intimate conversation with Where We Live's Lucy Nalpathanchil.
Enjoy a reception with Lucy and Carolyn before the show, and bring your questions to add to the conversation. Leave inspired!
