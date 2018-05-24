Informed Voices - With Keynote Speaker Judy Woodruff

Don't miss this opportunity to have breakfast with Judy Woodruff!

Informed Voices: A Celebration of Women in Media will feature powerful and dedicated women who have made outstanding contributions in the areas of journalism, media and communications. Their voices inform ours, through their professionalism, mentoring, creativity and dedication to the highest standards in the media industry.

Judy Woodruff, Anchor and Managing Editor of the PBS Newshour, is a veteran journalist who has covered politics and other news for more than four decades at CNN, NBC and PBS. She is also the founding co-chair of the International Women’s Media Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting and encouraging women in communications worldwide.

This year's Informed Voices Leadership Award will be presented to Teresa Younger, resident and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women, the oldest women’s foundation in the U.S. Under her leadership, the Foundation launched #MyFeminismIs, a multimedia campaign sparking a national conversation on feminism; funded a groundbreaking report on the sexual abuse to prison pipeline; joined leading women’s foundations at the White House to announce a $100 million funding commitment to create pathways to economic opportunity for low-income women and girls; and led a campaign to hold the NFL accountable for violence against women.

