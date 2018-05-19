Milo Z with Special Guest Chapell & American Nomads

Milo Z- He calls the music “Razzamofunk”, a combination of Rock, Rap, Jazz, Blues & Funk. The sound is what you might expect from a kid growing up on New York City’s Lower East Side (now the East Village). (Set time: 7:45)

Chapell – Former singer/keyboardist of CT alt/rock band All the Voices, Alan Chapell plays Indie Rock for Adults and enlisted Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads to helm the production duties of his debut album, “The Redhead’s Allegations“. The album masterfully synthesizes a myriad of old-school influences into something that is truly unique. (Set time: 9pm)

American Nomads is American Nomads is an American roots bands from Brooklyn, NY. Their single "A Revelation's Gonna Come" climbed to #6 on the Billboard AC chart with over 40,000 national and international radio plays, and passed the first round Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Single 2016. (Set time 10:30)