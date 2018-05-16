Luncheon and Book Signing with authors of The Bridesmaid's Daughter

Please Join Us for Lunch and Book Signing with Nyna Giles and Eve Claxton, authors of The Bridesmaid’s Daughter, at The Field Club of Greenwich on Wednesday, May 16th at 12:00 noon.

As Nyna grew up, her mother became more and more distant. Carolyn Scott Reybold had been a model in 1947, a friend of Grace Kelly, and even a bridesmaid at her wedding. How had that confident, glamorous woman become the mother Giles knew growing up – the mother who was now living in a homeless shelter and diagnosed with schizophrenia? In her journey to uncover her mother's past, Giles finds answers to questions she never knew to ask.

To purchase tickets and for more information, RSVP to Megan Pavia at (203) 324-7735 or at mpavia@laurelhouse.net. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Diane’s Books of Greenwich.