Victorian Tea
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Website: Click to Visit
The Victorian Tea at the Mansion will feature a talk entitled, Edith Wharton: Women, High Society, and Art, 1870-1920 by Dr. Emily J. Orlando, a leading expert on renowned author Edith Wharton. Dr. Orlando is the author of Edith Wharton and the Visual Arts and co-editor with Meredith Goldsmith of the peer-reviewed book, Edith Wharton and Cosmopolitanism (2016). Dr. Orlando is currently editing Volume 6 of The Complete Works of Edith Wharton: Writings on Architecture, Design, and Gardens for Oxford University Press.The program will include a hat contest, a silent auction, and a formal traditional English tea for anyone looking to escape everyday life surrounded by the timeless splendor of this iconic National Historic Landmark.
Sunday, 04 November, 2018
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Cost:$35 members/$45 non-members
Categories:
