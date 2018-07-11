Salsa Beginner II w/ Kim Charles
This class will continue to teach shines, foot patterns and partner work to any beginner who knows their basics! With consistent & dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level! NO PARTNER REQUIRED!
Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$95(early bird) $105 for the 6-week series
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 05/30/2018
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.