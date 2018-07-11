Tweet Salsa Beginner II w/ Kim Charles

Latin Moves Dance Studio 480 West Main St

2nd floor

Stamford , CT 06902



This class will continue to teach shines, foot patterns and partner work to any beginner who knows their basics! With consistent & dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level! NO PARTNER REQUIRED!

