The Lion King
More than 85 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when (City’s) best-loved musical returns to the (Theatre). Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.
Tuesday, 14 August, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 14 August, 2018
- Wednesday, 15 August, 2018
- Thursday, 16 August, 2018
- Friday, 17 August, 2018
Contact:Sarah Stevenson
Cost:Tickets start at $23.00
