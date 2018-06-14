An Evening with George Gershwin
Enjoy an evening of Gershwin’s most classic pieces including performances of Rhapsody in Blue and Fantasy on Porgy and Bess, a brilliant arrangement of the most beautiful melodies from the great folk opera by the same name as arranged by Earl Wild with pianist and Gershwin specialist Dr. Orin Grossman. Free and open to the public. Donations accepted at the door.
Thursday, 14 June, 2018
Contact:Pequot Library
Phone: 203-259-0346
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free and open to the public.
