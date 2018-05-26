edisun A Salute to US Armed Forces
edisun- A Salute to US Armed Forces
A Benefit For Veterans
Featuring exclusive footage of edisun on tour with US Armed Forces. 2005-2018
6PM doors 7PM Film and Musical Performance
Saturday, 26 May, 2018
Contact:Jeanne Moore
Phone: 877-987-8764
Cost:$10.00
