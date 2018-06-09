FAME the Musical
Wall Street Theater's Teen Program Presents FAME the Musical, directed by Billy Blanks Jr. Come out to support our local, talented Teen's. You won't want to miss this amazing show!
Saturday, 09 June, 2018
Contact:Jeanne Moore
Phone: 877-987-8764
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Pre Sale $20.00 Day of Show $25.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.