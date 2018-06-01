Stamford Museum & Nature Center 21ST ANNUAL Food & Wine Celebration
Friday, June 1, 7:00 pm
Join us for our annual gourmet food and wine-lovers “party-on-foot.”
Sample a dizzying array of the most-distinctive local cuisine accompanied
by spectacularly-curated wines – all while supporting our mission and programs.
In addition to superb wines and delectable fare, enjoy music, an exciting silent
auction and an open bar. We recommend arriving early, dressed in spring-chic
and ready to sample sumptuous treats from this year’s impressive culinary lineup:
For more information visit www.stamfordmuseum.org, call Jan Parry 203-977-6536 or jparry@stamfordmuseum.org
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events
Contact:Jan Parry
Phone: 2039776536
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Please Call
