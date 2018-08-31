Summer Horsemanship Riding Program
Designed for those who have never ridden to those who are looking to strengthen and advance their skills both on horseback and on the ground. The summer equestrian experience your children will never forget. Riding, Horsemanship, and Fun!
|
$700
|
AM Session
|
8 am - 12 noon
|
Ages 7 & up
|
$600
|
PM Session
|
1 pm - 4 pm
|
Ages 5 - 6
Full Day Option
Ages 7 & up / Limit: 5 riders per week. Bring your own lunch & snacks / 8 am - 4 pm
Rate: $1,275 per week / Weeks 1 & 6: $1,020
Contact office for registration form and required paperwork.
Tel: 203-322-4984 / meadfarm@hotmail.com
Friday, 31 August, 2018
Contact:Gretchen Meyer
Website: Click to Visit
Categories:
