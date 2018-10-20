The 7th Annual Stamford Health, Health Wellness & Sports Expo 2018 presented by WABC-TV will be held once again at Chelsea Piers Connecticut, the world-class sports complex at 1 Blachley Road in Stamford, Saturday, October 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, October 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Created to fuel your mind, body and soul, Expo 2018, the largest health and wellness expo in Connecticut, will feature health education by Stamford Health, fun activities for children plus the latest information, products and services from over 100 exhibitors. Experience “Dance It Out” with Billy Blanks Jr, as seen on ABC-TV’s Shark Tank, learn scuba with Capt. Saam’s Scuba School, taste savory foods from a wide variety of healthy food and beverage exhibitors at the Healthy Restaurant Sampling Zone and attend classes and presentations at a new, centrally located Demonstration Zone. Admission and parking are free. Purchase raffle tickets for $5 and bring nonperishable food to support The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. In addition to Stamford Health and WABC-TV, sponsors include Grade A ShopRite, EBMAS CT Martial Arts, Sacred Heart University, Val’s Putnam Wines & Liquors and more. Media sponsors are Hearst Media Services/The Advocate, Jen Danzi, Natural Awakenings Magazine Passport For Life Sponsor, Natural Nutmeg Magazine, News 12 CT, Stamford Magazine/Moffly Media, Star 99.9 and 99.5 Fox. The event is created and produced by TMK Sports & Entertainment, a Greenwich, CT-based event-marketing company. For more information and exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities, call 203-531-3047 or visit www.hws-expos.com and follow on Twitter @hws_expos, Instagram @hws_expos and Facebook.com/hws.expos and YouTube @ Stamford Health Expo