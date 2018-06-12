CALL FOR ART: Bridgeport PRIDE WALK, SAMESEX exhibit, SUBMISSION DEADLINE JUNE 12

The 8th Annual SameSex exhibit: July 18- August 18, 2018

Artists’ reception and PRIDE Walk on Thursday July 19, 2018.

265 Golden Hill St,

Bridgeport, CT 06604

www.citylightsgallery.org

(203) 334-7748

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS: TRIANGLE COMMUNITY CENTER AND DAVE IVANKO AND JOHN BRANNELLY

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION JUNE 12, 2018 please share this call for artists. Thank you!

All artists are invited to submit jpegs of their work for consideration by June 12, 2018. Artists will be notified by June 19, 2018. For more info email: clgallerybpt@gmail.com

SameSex explores LGBT themes, same-sex attraction, related feelings and issues of 2018. Artists need not be gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender to participate.

SEND SUBMISSIONS IN JPEG FORMAT,(no more than 8 images), 72 DPI, DUE BY June 12, 2018 to: clgallerybpt@gmail.com

NECESSARY INFO TO INCLUDE WITH SUBMISSION: Brief artists statement, itemized list of art submitted should include: title, size, medium, price of work, Works not for sale should include a value rather than a price. Also include artist's contact info: name, email, phone (evening and daytime numbers), mailing address and website if available.

Event location: 265 Golden Hill St, Bridgeport CT 06604

.

It’s located in downtown Bridgeport CT., easily accessible by Metro-North, Port Jeff Ferry, I-95 and the Merrit Parkway via the Route 25 Connector. There is no size limit to the dimension of art submitted, however larger works, over 60" will be subject to space limitations

.

City Lights & Company is a community based, nonprofit arts organization that serves the community through art. This takes on many forms, public art projects, outreach programs for youth and adults and facilitating a downtown arts venue hosting free exhibits, workshops and programs such as: spoken word, music, film reflecting the current zeitgeist and rich culture of the greater Bridgeport community featuring local artists along with artists and artisans from around the world.

