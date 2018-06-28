Tweet June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien

The Geary Gallery 576 Boston Post Road

Darien , 06820

USA

This June, the Geary Gallery of Darien invites you to see the “Abstract Inspirations” featuring the paintings of artist, interior designer and writer, Jacqueline deMontravel. Her exhibit runs June 1 – 30 and she’s available for interviews. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com

