Styling & Movement Workshop

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Interested in taking a styling class? This drop-in class is for you!

Wondering how to make your arms and body flow while dancing salsa? Want some moves for that dreaded moment when your partner lets go of you and you aren't sure what shines to do? This is the class for you! Learn beginner shines and technique with Kimberly Charles for those ladies excited for looking great on the dance floor!

This drop-in class will take place every WEDNESDAY beginning June 13th from 7:30-8:25pm.

Wednesday, 20 June, 2018

Contact:

Latin Move Dance

Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$18.00

