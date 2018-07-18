Styling & Movement Workshop
Interested in taking a styling class? This drop-in class is for you!
Wondering how to make your arms and body flow while dancing salsa? Want some moves for that dreaded moment when your partner lets go of you and you aren't sure what shines to do? This is the class for you! Learn beginner shines and technique with Kimberly Charles for those ladies excited for looking great on the dance floor!
This drop-in class will take place every WEDNESDAY beginning June 13th from 7:30-8:25pm.
Wednesday, 18 July, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
- Wednesday, 27 June, 2018
- Wednesday, 04 July, 2018
- Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
- Wednesday, 18 July, 2018
Contact:Latin Move Dance
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$18.00
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 07/18/2018
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.