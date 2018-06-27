Cha Cha Performance Class
Have you always wanted to take a Cha Cha class? Well, here's your chance! Jeff Taveras & Julie Aponte will be teaching a performance class every Wednesday starting June 13th. They will be joining BOTH studios together for an EPIC PERFORMANCE at the end of the 6-week series. Classes will run for 1 hour and 30 minutes, so come prepared to work!
**Performance is optional**
Wednesday, 27 June, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Wednesday, 20 June, 2018
- Wednesday, 04 July, 2018
- Wednesday, 11 July, 2018
- Wednesday, 18 July, 2018
Cost:$140; early bird
