Cha Cha Performance Class

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Have you always wanted to take a Cha Cha class? Well, here's your chance! Jeff Taveras & Julie Aponte will be teaching a performance class every Wednesday starting June 13th. They will be joining BOTH studios together for an EPIC PERFORMANCE at the end of the 6-week series. Classes will run for 1 hour and 30 minutes, so come prepared to work!

**Performance is optional**

Wednesday, 25 July, 2018

Contact:

Phone: 2039673105
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$140; early bird

