Eat, Prey, Love: Food Chains in Action

Sunday, June 24, 11 am-2 pm

Join us for a great Kick-off to our Farm Market season and to welcome our amazing new summer exhibition: ONCE ENDANGERED: The Return of Peregrine Falcons & Wolves. Explore the importance of predators in our food chains and meet some live predators up close, including a peregrine falcon! Our friends from Horizon Wings will be presenting live birds of prey and will share with us the importance of these animals in our environment. Meet endangered animals from around the world and plant some native seeds to help our local wildlife! Don't forget to visit our farm market to get some great local foods to be in your food chain and join us for our first Edible Science class of the year as we make our own butter! Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

