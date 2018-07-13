National Fife and Drum Muster



There is an exciting activity happening in Terryville, CT this July. The National Fife and Drum Corps Muster will be hosted by The Connecticut Patriots on the Terryville Fairgrounds, This event begins - Muster Tattoo- July 13th at 7PM with performance by 5 feature corps. Then the main event at the fairground on July 14th starting at 11AM with a short parade on the fairgrounds followed by extended performances from every corps in attendance. The expectations is to have approximately 40-50 corps from all over the US, and a few coming in from Switzerland!!! We invite everyone from the community to come and attend, bring everyone-- it is free!!!! Open admittance, bring the whole family- come enjoy the music and performances!

