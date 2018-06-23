Event calendar brought to you by

1940's USO Meets 2018

Knights of Columbus

37 West Putnam Ave
 Greenwich, CT 06830
USA

WE WANT YOU!!

To Step Back In Time With Us & Enjoy A USO Celebration--1940’s

STYLE! Come dressed in 1940’s-1950’s theme or just come dressed

formal. While back in time you will enjoy: dinner & a show, followed

by an after party. So, whether you’re a ducky shin cracker or a dead

hoofer it’s sure to be a gas!

$65: Dinner, Show & Afterparty

$45: Dinner & Show

$25: Afterparty

Please visit 

https://www.facebook.com/Dance.with.Maria/

for any questions and/or information on how to purchase tickets.

Saturday, 23 June, 2018

Contact:

Maria Fiora

Phone: 203-570-5440
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$60

RSVP:

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 06/23/2018

