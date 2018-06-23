1940's USO Meets 2018
WE WANT YOU!!
To Step Back In Time With Us & Enjoy A USO Celebration--1940’s
STYLE! Come dressed in 1940’s-1950’s theme or just come dressed
formal. While back in time you will enjoy: dinner & a show, followed
by an after party. So, whether you’re a ducky shin cracker or a dead
hoofer it’s sure to be a gas!
$65: Dinner, Show & Afterparty
$45: Dinner & Show
$25: Afterparty
Please visit
https://www.facebook.com/Dance.with.Maria/
for any questions and/or information on how to purchase tickets.
Saturday, 23 June, 2018
Contact:Maria Fiora
Phone: 203-570-5440
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$60
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 06/23/2018
