Tuesday Night Open jam

Freese Park

1 Main St.
 Norwalk, CT 06851

The Tuesday Night Open Jam open mic night will be held Tuesdays 6/26/18 through 8/28/18 (weather permitting) from 7:00-10:00 pm in Irving Freese Park at 1 Main Street in Norwalk.  Musicians from a 50-mile radius come every week and showcase their talents with some of the area’s best players.  The vibrant local music scene is well-represented by this weekly gathering of the musical community for an evening of camaraderie and  professional quality music.  Musicians and spectators alike are encouraged to bring a chair and a cooler, and will find a fun, warm and exciting crowd every Tuesday.  Full bands and single players/singers alike are welcome to perform. The Smokin' Charlie House Band provides a full backline of drums, keyboards, amps and mics for all to use.  

Weather cancellation info is available on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/TNOJ1 or by calling the town of Norwalk's Recreation & Parks hotline at (203) 854-7938.  Sponsored by Norwalk Recreation & Parks, Fairfield County Bank, Milligan Realty, Sign Design, and McMahon Ford.

Tuesday, 14 August, 2018

David Lindsay

