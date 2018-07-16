Phillip Phillips: A Special Acoustic Performance

This American Idol (Season 11) winner is best known for hits “Home,” “Gone, Gone, Gone” and “Dance with Me.” Hear stripped down, intimate versions of these songs and more, including tracks from his latest album Collateral, in this special acoustic performance.

Released in fall 2012, Phillips’s first full-length The World from the Side of the Moondebuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and quickly went platinum. With Behind the Lightfollowing in early 2014, he’s supported both albums with extensive worldwide touring, including a 2016 co-headlining run with Matt Nathanson. Known for his engaging live shows, Phillips has also toured with John Mayer, shared the stage with Bruce Springsteen at the Rock in Rio festival, and supported the Goo Goo Dolls’ 2017 national summer tour. Opening for Phillip's will be Striking Matches.