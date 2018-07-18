Little Feat
Little Feat have led a storied life ever since they formed in 1969. From then on, their unconventional signature of earthy, organic appeal and polished, first-rate musicianship wrapped around eclectic and memorable songs – clearly delivered as an authentic labor of love – has been a lasting fixture on the musical landscape. As American as apple pie – and rock 'n roll itself – Feat's music transcends boundaries, a freewheeling fusion of California rock and Dixie-inflected funk-boogie. In the mix as well are strains of folk, blues, rockabilly, country and jazz, inventing a hybrid sound that is truly Little Feat's own. Through the years, they've scored dozens of hits, including "Dixie Chicken," "Willin,'" "Let It Roll" and "Rock & Roll Doctor."
Wednesday, 18 July, 2018
Contact:Vania Saintferry
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$125
