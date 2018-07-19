Ronnie Milsap

With 40 No. 1 hits and more than 35 million albums sold, Milsap remains one of country music’s most successful and beloved crossover artists. At 75, he continues to tour the country, playing his music for multiple generations of music lovers. Hear him perform all his hits including “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It For the World,” “Any Day Now,” “Smokey Mountain Rain,” “There’s No Gettin’ Over Me,” and more!

Kicking off the night is Tom Dobson, who is set to become one of the breakout country music talents of 2018! His fiery new single, ‘American Man,’ a heavy hitting, upbeat anthem guaranteed to ruffle a few feathers, will carry him to a whole new level of notoriety. He has spent his life quietly honing his craft in the woods of northwest Connecticut. “I’m the Connecticut Cowboy here to sing songs of how I grew up, represent where I come from and not give a damn while doing it.”