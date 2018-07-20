Dickey Betts Band 'BBQ, Bourbon & Beer' Summer Gala Event

After retiring from the music industry 4 years ago, Dickey Betts is back for a limited number of special shows! Don’t miss your chance to see this full set of Allman Brothers classics: “Ramblin’ Man,” “Blue Sky,” “Melissa,” Midnight Rider,” “Whipping Post” and so many more!

Dickey Betts is a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band. Along with being one of the most influential guitar players of all time, Betts is credited as both writing and singing the group’s biggest hit, “Ramblin’ Man”. The New York Times has called Betts “one of the great rock guitarists…[who thinks like a jazz improviser, in thoughtfully structured, cleanly articulated, intelligently paced phrases…[when] Mr. Betts was tearing into one of his improvisations, the music was about as exciting as rock and roll gets.”

The Dickey Betts Band is: Dickey Betts (guitar and vocals), Duane Betts (guitar), Frankie Lombardi (drums), Mike Kach (keyboards and vocals), Pedro Arevalo (bass), Damon Fowler (guitar and vocals) and Steve Camilleri (drums).