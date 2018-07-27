Montgomery Gentry (feat. Eddie Montgomery)

Montgomery Gentry will release their final album “Here’s To You” in February, just months after the famed country duo last recorded together. Montgomery Gentry effectively came to an end after Troy Gentry died in a helicopter crash this past September. Now Eddie Montgomery carries on the legacy if the world famous country music duo and celebrates the life of his friend with a night of new music and hits “Some People Change,” “Hell Yeah,” and “Something To Be Proud Of. Opening for them is Halfway to Hazard!