Blackmore's Night
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Blackmore’s Night seamlessly weaves together elements of modern folk, renaissance and progressive rock music in a style that can only be defined as their own, performing sold-out shows all over the world. As always, Blackmore’s Night encourages their fans to dress in their finest Renaissance attire!
The band is helmed by celebrated guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, who traverses between acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin, mandola, cello, and hurdy gurdy, and Candice Night, who not only contributes her unique, entrancing vocals, but deftly navigates seven medieval woodwinds, including bagpipe, chanters, shawms, corner music, pennywhistles, and recorders. Further enhancing the band’s inspired sound are keyboardist/back-up vocalist Bard David, violinist Scarlett Fiddler, back-up vocalist/shawm player Lady Lynn, bassist/rhythmic guitarist Earl Grey, and percussionist Troubadour of Aberdeen. With lyrics penned by Night, the collective embraces the aura of the old world inn, from madrigals and ballads to good old fashioned, Renaissance-inspired pub songs. There will be a special guest performance by Wizards Consort.
Saturday, 28 July, 2018
Contact:Vania Saintferry
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$52.50
