Il Trovatore (Verdi): Met Opera in HD
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Soprano Anna Netrebko’s dramatic and vocal skills are on full display as Leonora, the Verdi heroine who sacrifices her life for the love of the title troubadour. Tenor Yonghoon Lee sings the ill-fated Manrico, baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky is his rival, and mezzo-soprano Dolora Zajick is the mysterious gypsy with a troubled past. Marco Armiliato conducts Sir David McVicar’s gritty, Goya-inspired production.
Sunday, 29 July, 2018
Contact:Vania Saintferry
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$15-$25
