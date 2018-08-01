Daughtry
Daughtry (fronted by American Idol Season 5 finalist Chris Daughtry) have released five studio albums, scored four No. 1 hits and garnered 4 GRAMMY nominations. Additionally, the band has sold over 8 million albums and 16 million singles, as well as selling out concerts around the globe. Radio hits include the mulit-format hit No. 1 song “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” and “No Surprise.”Daughtry’s self-titled album was the fastest-selling rock debut in Soundscan history, and its follow up, Leave This Town, marked the quintet’s second consecutive No. 1 album. The band’s third album, Break The Spell, was certified GOLD within four weeks of its release, and their last studio effort, Baptized, produced the certified GOLD single, “Waiting For Superman.”
