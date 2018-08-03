Jay Mohr
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Comedian, actor, radio host and best-selling author, Jay Mohr has been performing stand-up comedy since he was sixteen years old. After landing his dream job of Saturday Night Live, and launching his career with Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire, he appeared in over 200 episodes of network television and over 25 feature films working with a plethora of Academy Award-winning actors, including Christopher Walken, Rene Zellwegger, Al Pacino, Angelina Jolie, Kevin Spacey, Helen Hunt, Cuba Gooding Jr, Ellen Burstyn, Forrest Whitikar, Kim Bassinger, Matt Damon, and Clint Eastwood.
Friday, 03 August, 2018
