Patty Smyth & Scandal

From her hits with Scandal like “Goodbye to You,” and “The Warrior” to her solo hits “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” and “Look What Love Has Done,” Patty Smyth has always been, at heart, a rock and roll chick. Now the Oscar and Grammy Award-nominated rocker is back with the band she started with in 1981! Spurred by a reunion with her old Scandal bandmates on VH1’s Bands Reunited, the band has regrouped, with two original members — guitarist Keith Mack and Keyboardist Benjy King — and a new rhythm section, bassist Tom Welsch and drummer Eran Asias. “This is probably the best band I’ve ever been in,” says Smyth, who has begun touring and even writing new material. “We have so much fun together. To say I’m rejuvenated is an understatement.”

Kicking off the night is Empty Pockets: Sincerity, pathos and powerhouse vocals. Just as “The Band” famously came into their own behind various frontmen, The Empty Pockets have found comparable footing teaming up with a wide range of legendary artists; Kenny Loggins, Simon Kirke (Bad Company/Free), Al Stewart (“Year of the Cat”), Gary Wright (“Dreamweaver”), and Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield/Poco), both as opening act and backing band. The Pockets’ sound has evolved, influenced not only by these remarkable musicians, but also by independent artists and, most importantly, one another. The result is a dynamic musical style uniquely The Empty Pockets’; a surprising yet familiar blend of Folksy Rock ‘n Roll and Midwestern Soul.