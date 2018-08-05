The Big Lebowski – 20th Anniversary
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
From the Academy Award®-winning Coen brothers, The Big Lebowski is a hilariously quirky comedy about bowling, a severed toe, White Russians and a guy named…The Dude. Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski doesn’t want any drama in his life…heck, he can’t even be bothered with a job. But, he must embark on a quest with his bowling buddies after his rug is destroyed in a twisted case of mistaken identity. Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Turturro, experience the cultural phenomenon of The Dude. This 20th Anniversary event includes exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies.
Sunday, 05 August, 2018
Contact:Vania Saintferry
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:12.50
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.