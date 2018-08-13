Event calendar brought to you by

Turandot (Puccini): Met Opera in HD

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Nina Stemme, one of opera’s greatest dramatic sopranos, takes on the title role of the proud princess of legendary China. Tenor Marco Berti is Calàf, the brave prince who sings “Nessun Dorma” and wins her hand. Franco Zeffirelli’s dazzling production is conducted by Paolo Carignani.

Monday, 13 August, 2018

Vania Saintferry

$15-$25

