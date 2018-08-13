Tweet Turandot (Puccini): Met Opera in HD

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge

Ridgefield , CT 06877-5022



Phone: 203-438-5795

Website:

Nina Stemme, one of opera's greatest dramatic sopranos, takes on the title role of the proud princess of legendary China. Tenor Marco Berti is Calàf, the brave prince who sings "Nessun Dorma" and wins her hand. Franco Zeffirelli's dazzling production is conducted by Paolo Carignani.

Categories:

