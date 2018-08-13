Turandot (Puccini): Met Opera in HD
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Nina Stemme, one of opera’s greatest dramatic sopranos, takes on the title role of the proud princess of legendary China. Tenor Marco Berti is Calàf, the brave prince who sings “Nessun Dorma” and wins her hand. Franco Zeffirelli’s dazzling production is conducted by Paolo Carignani.
Monday, 13 August, 2018
Cost:$15-$25
