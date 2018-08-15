The unforgettable harmonies and classic sound of The Beach Boys will bring Good Vibrations back to The Ridgefield Playhouse after their sold-out performances in 2015 and 2017! It’s a night of career-spanning hits — from their early surf rock classics like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” and “California Girls,” to masterpieces like “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “God Only Knows,” to later hits like “Kokomo.” Don’t miss the ultimate summertime show!